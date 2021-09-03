North Dakota freight, rail plans being combined

North Dakota's Transportation Department is combining freight and rail plans into a comprehensive view of the movement of goods into, through and out of the state.

The agency has launched a website for the State Freight & Rail Plan, which will assess all freight modes, identify needs and issues, provide recommendations, guide the advancement of the multimodal transportation system and serve as a road map for future investment.

The website is at www.dot.nd.gov/projects/frp/. It includes information about different modes of transportation, an online open house, and an interactive map where users can leave comments on particular highways, railroads or intersections. The public also can participate in a self-guided virtual meeting until Sept. 30.

The final plan will be produced late next year.

