North Dakota ethics measure group considers complaint about commission's transparency

Leaders of a 2018 ballot measure that created North Dakota's Ethics Commission will look into filing a complaint about the board's openness.

The commission's chairman says he thinks the panel has been accessible to the public but acknowledged room for improvement.

Members of North Dakotans for Public Integrity attended a public hearing Tuesday held in the waiting room of the Ethics Commission's office in Bismarck.

The hearing was to take public comment on proposed conflict of interest rules for state officials involved in "quasi-judicial" proceedings, such as members of the state Industrial Commission and the Public Service Commission.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele led the 20-minute hearing, which was not broadcast live. Public Integrity members wondered why the five commissioners weren't there and why there was no opportunity for interaction with the board.

Thiele said that's the norm in the administrative rules process, and that the panel will receive and respond to all public comments, which are due by Dec. 10.

"I can assure you they take any input seriously," he said of the commissioners. He also recorded the hearing, and said the board "has been extremely forthcoming."

At least one state commission handles administrative rules hearings differently. The three members of the Public Service Commission are present at all such hearings, spokeswoman Stacy Eberl told the Tribune.

Public Integrity President Dina Butcher told Thiele, "With the name of an ethics commission, I would think that you would want to err even more so for openness with the public." Vice President Ellen Chaffee asked the commission to hold "an open discussion with concerned citizens whenever its draft rules are ready for the public."

She also said the commission's website is not user-friendly, its minutes are not detailed and its meeting recordings are not available online.

"Why would you not have either comprehensive minutes or access to recordings in this day and age?" Chaffee asked. Butcher pointed out that the Legislature broadcasts its meetings live. Thiele responded that the Legislature has a separate system.

The group huddled in the hallway as Thiele opened the hearing. Upon returning, Butcher said, "We're concerned, and we are likely going to research filing a complaint on the approach that's been taken" in providing detailed minutes and recordings. The group is researching where it might file a complaint.

Butcher also encouraged the board to hold educational meetings for the public around the state. Chaffee urged the board to formulate a "strategic plan for the commission itself rolling forward."

"I for one will be hoping for some kind of discussion about where the Ethics Commission is going, what kinds of stands it's going to be taking, how it's going to be communicating with the public and so on," Chaffee said.

In the two years since it began its work, the commission has adopted complaint rules and gift rules, and is delving into the conflict of interest rules now. The panel also has received and dismissed 13 complaints "for lack of jurisdiction or for failure to allege an offense or violation," according to Thiele.

Commission Chairman Ron Goodman on Tuesday disagreed that "we're not open. I think we are open." He said the website will be updated, and that Thiele is "very accessible."

"We certainly take what they have to say very seriously, but certainly there’s always room for improvement," the retired judge said.

The board might consider dialogue with the public, but "I guess we just haven't felt the need to do it at this point," he said.

The panel has been meeting by videoconference amid the coronavirus pandemic. Goodman pointed out that all but one of the five commissioners live at a distance from Bismarck, and another has a full-time job.

"I can't answer for (the other commissioners) except to say that there was no necessity of us being there (on Tuesday). Dave was there, and he's our representative," Goodman told the Tribune. "I'm sorry they feel that way, but I certainly don't expect that any one of us has to be in attendance at any given hearing since we've got Dave, who is a very good advocate."

The panel next meets Dec. 15, when it will address comments on the rules, and could adopt the rules.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.