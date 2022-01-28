North Dakota economy showing signs of improvement

North Dakota's economy is showing signs of recovery and growth, according to a quarterly outlook from North Dakota State University.

The most recent modeling predicts growth for wages and salaries, as well as a growing labor force, decreasing unemployment and strong total tax collections, according to the report published in December.

The previous quarterly report, released last August, said the state economy was showing signs of stagnation and a slowing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The overall economic outlook for the state has improved compared to the previous report," said NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise. "The risks of declining labor force have disappeared from the forecast, and the labor force is now projected to grow. However, there is still lingering risk of a decline in North Dakota’s gross state product."

Total wages and salaries have been growing about 2% per quarter, and that trend is forecast to continue and possibly pick up in the third quarter of this year, Jackson's report said. The labor force has declined slightly, losing about three-fourths of a percent over the past year, but that trend is forecast to reverse. North Dakota's unemployment rate is forecast to continue its downward trend, possibly hitting pre-pandemic levels in late 2022. Total tax collections are predicted to pick up this year.

The outlook for Bismarck is positive, according to the report. Total wages increased by just over 1.5% in the second quarter of 2021 and are expected to continue rising. The size of the labor force is forecast to grow, and the unemployment rate is down to 3.2% and expected to continue declining on a path to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The Bismarck housing price index grew by just over 3% in the third quarter of 2021, and the growth is forecast to continue over this year.

Wages and the labor force also are expected to grow in the Fargo and Grand Forks metro areas.

The North Dakota Forecast Model uses historical data and trends to predict future economic outcomes for the state. The report notes that North Dakota's economy is heavily tied to oil, and its economic path can be influenced by changes in the price of crude.

The model for the fourth quarter report used data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve on Dec. 6. The full report can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/research/economic_outlook/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0