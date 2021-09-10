North Dakota drought sees some improvement

Ranchers must have verifiable feed losses due to drought and must own at least 25 animal unit equivalents of dairy cattle, beef cattle, bison, sheep or goats. Transportation costs for feed incurred between April 8 and Nov. 30 will be eligible. Feed must be used for the producer’s own livestock operation.

For complete details including what is considered "feed," go to www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap. Ranchers with questions can email haytransport@nd.gov or call 1-844-642-4752. Applications will be available on the department's website at www.nd.gov/ndda in mid-September and will close Dec. 15.

Decreasing dam releases

Decreasing releases from the Garrison Dam this month have made it necessary for Missouri River users to remove boats, recreational vehicles and docks in the water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be dropping releases from the dam due to drought conditions.

The releases will decrease from 21,000 cubic feet per second to 18,000 cubic feet per second by Sept. 12, then to 16,000 cubic feet per second by Sept. 16, then to 13,000 cubic feet per second later in September.

The releases are likely to make boat ramps and river access unusable, according to Burleigh County Emergency Management.

See bit.ly/3jBboCE for the Corps' weekly update.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

