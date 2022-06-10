North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to secure loads

The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero is reminding motorists of the dangers of driving with unsecured loads.

North Dakota law requires any vehicle with any load or covering to be securely fastened to prevent the covering or load from dropping, becoming loose, detached, or in any manner a hazard to other users of the highway.

“Properly securing a load is another way all drivers can take personal responsibility when traveling on North Dakota roads,” said NDDOT Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. “A 20-pound object at 55 mph has a force of 1,000 pounds at impact. It only takes a few minutes to make sure a load is secure and doing so can prevent a tragedy.”

Here are a few tips for securing your load:

Tie it down with rope, netting or straps.

Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer.

Consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.

Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer.

Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure.

Don’t forget that animals should also be properly secured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0