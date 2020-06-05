North Dakota Department of Transportation provides services by appointment only

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding off on resuming walk-in driver’s license and motor vehicle services.

Those services will continue to be provided by appointment only. People can request an appointment on the departments’ website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

“Our goal is to provide the safest possible experience for our customers and staff members,” said Robin Rehborg, the department’s deputy director for driver safety. “At this time, we are continuing our phased approach to reopening and are seeing great results. We ask for your patience as we work to meet the need for prioritized services.”

The agency began scheduling in-person appointments on May 11, after weeks of handling that business online. Since then, the agency has completed 3,147 driver tests, nearly 4,000 driver’s license appointments and 49,500 motor vehicle transactions, and has answered 34,000 phone calls.

Driver's licenses and motor vehicle tabs due March 1, 2020, remain valid until the governor’s emergency declaration has ended and do not need to be renewed at this time.