North Dakota Department of Human Services offers holiday parenting resources

The Parents Lead program through the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is offering holiday-focused resources for parents and other adults to support children during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The holidays will look a little different this year because of the pandemic,” said Laura Anderson, assistant director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division. “As parents, we have an opportunity to shape these events for our children, ensuring they look back and remember gains more than losses.”

The new resources include ideas on how to connect loved ones during the holidays and create new family traditions that will last beyond the pandemic.

For more information go to ParentsLead.org, or follow Parents Lead on Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.

