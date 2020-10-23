North Dakota Department of Human Services offers electric bill assistance

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has established a program to help families pay electric utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pandemic Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will provide one-time $460 payments to families that have participated in the state's regular heating assistance program through the 2019-20 heating season, which ended last month. The program is not open to renters whose electric utility costs are included in their rent.

The payment will be made directly to a participant’s utility company, and it can be put toward overdue bills or future electricity costs.

The department estimates 12,400 North Dakota households could be eligible. Funding stems from federal coronavirus stimulus dollars.

Information on how to register will be included in a notice mailed to households that might qualify. The registration deadline is Oct. 31. Questions can be directed to 701-328-3513 or dhseap@nd.gov.

For assistance with winter heating costs, the state's regular heating assistance program is available at local human service zone offices. For more information, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv.

