North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division launches community-based health

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has launched a program to help eligible North Dakotans access community-based substance abuse treatment services and care coordination services.

The Community-Based Behavioral Health Program complements the services and supports available through the department’s Substance Use Disorder Voucher Program and the Free Through Recovery Program.

The new program focuses on serving people with behavioral health needs in their homes and communities with the goal of reducing the need for treatment in congregate settings, such as residential treatment facilities, inpatient hospitalizations and emergency medical interventions.

The effort is being funded with $1.7 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid.

“The COVID-19 pandemic impacts have been significant for many North Dakotans, and this program is another way to improve access to quality services and allow for individual choice for people in recovery,” Behavioral Health Division Assistant Director Laura Anderson said.

For more information, email dhsbhd@nd.gov, or call 711 (TTY) or 701-328-8920.

