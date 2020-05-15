North Dakota Department of Health sued over controversial cottage food rules

The rules allow only shelf-stable foods, such as snack foods and desserts, as well as perishable baked goods and raw poultry, by Smith's interpretation. The 2019 Legislature defeated a bill identical to the rules that were brought weeks after the legislative session ended.

The rules have limited or made ambiguous what food can be sold, said plaintiff Summer Joy Peterson, whose family farms and ranches near New Leipzig. For now they're selling only breads, fruit pies, some cookies and eggs. They previously sold low-acid, pressure-canned food such as corn, beans, peas, vegetables, soups and a specialty mustard corn relish.

Rules for temperature controls also have made a gray area for what custard products her daughter can sell, she added. Her family had begun to expand their sales to salsas, vegetables and other baked goods after the 2017 law passed. She'd like the department to rescind the rules.

Her family has sold food at farmers markets as a side business and has been receiving neighbors' calls during the pandemic, but it can't fulfill every order because of the rules or perceived ambiguity.

"People need food, and they're not being able to find it easily in the grocery stores," Peterson said.