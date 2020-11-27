North Dakota Department of Commerce accepting application for hospitality business grants

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is accepting applications for the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant program. The application period will run through the close of business on Dec. 4.

About $54 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid is dedicated to the program, which will reimburse hospitality businesses for operations costs such as payroll, rent, utilities, personal protective equipment and technology. Eligible expenses must have been incurred on or after March 27, and no later than the date of application.

Hospitality businesses include restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments. Eligible entities also include theaters; drama, music and entertainment venues; as well as professional production companies that support major venues, meetings and events.

Hotels with restaurants, bars, coffee shops and/or banquet and meeting space may apply for a grant using the operational expenses from those specific operations.