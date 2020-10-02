North Dakota Department of Agriculture awards perishable food grants

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture awarded the grants with support from the state Department of Human Services and the Indian Affairs Commission.

“The grants will help these organizations extend the shelf life of perishable foods in order to provide their clients with continued, uninterrupted access to foods such as fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “By investing in tools such as refrigeration units, freezer units, coolers, vacuum packers and dehydrators, these organizations will be able to serve current clients with greater efficiency and help even more people.”