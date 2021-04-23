North Dakota cropland rents, values increase modestly

Farmland values and rents in North Dakota have changed little in the past year despite rallies in crop prices and record government subsidies, according to North Dakota State University Extension.

Farmland values across the state are up 1.74% and cropland cash rents are up 0.77%, according to data collected by a North Dakota Department of Trust Lands survey found online at https://www.land.nd.gov/resources/north-dakota-county-rents-prices-annual-survey.

“This comes after 2020’s surveys showed statewide cropland rents had fallen 0.42% while land values went up slightly, 1.73%,” Extension Agricultural Finance Specialist Bryon Parman said.

Only two regions in the state -- the north-central and the southeast -- showed any decline in cropland rents, at 1% and 1.88%, respectively, according to Parman.

“Although that is technically a decline, it is still not dramatically far off the state average of 0.77% growth," he said.

The northwest, southwest and south-central regions showed growth in cash rents between 1% and 2%.