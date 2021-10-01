North Dakota crime bureau K9s prove doggone useful

Two of the newest agents of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation have had their paws on dozens of cases.

Since May 2020, K9s Jib and Jab have been deployed 88 times, resulting in 29 arrests and leading to the rescues of three sexually abused children, according to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

"They have proven to be more useful than we even had thought," the state's longest-serving attorney general said.

The dogs are trained on the odor of the chemical in the solder of electronic devices' memory, leading investigators to items containing child pornography.

They were provided to the state free of charge by Operation Underground Railroad, which seeks to end child sex trafficking. Such dogs cost $15,000 each, according to the organization.

Operation Underground Railroad in 2019 had provided a K9 to the bureau, but Hex, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, died last year from a heart condition after two months on the job.

Jib, a 3-year-old black Lab based in Fargo, replaced Hex. Jab, a 3-year-old yellow Lab based in Minot, came shortly afterward. Both dogs live with bureau agents and their families. The agents had to undergo training with the dogs, the second and third K9s in the bureau.