North Dakota COVID-19 wastewater testing to continue through 2021

Wastewater testing for the community-level prevalence of COVID-19 in North Dakota will continue through this year.

The Legislature's Budget Section, comprising House and Senate floor leaders and budget writers, on Tuesday voted 25-11 to approve funding extending the program administered by North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality.

The money is $1.15 million in repurposed federal CARES Act coronavirus aid, including $750,000 to take the program through Dec. 31 and $400,000 to cover outstanding expenses for the study begun in July 2020. The state's Emergency Commission last week approved the funding, 5-1. Approval from both panels was necessary.

The 2021 Legislature left the program's future in doubt by not approving any money for it despite multiple requests by Environmental Quality, and ultimately giving intent that the agency find federal funds to continue the project.

Environmental Quality is using unspent money originally allocated to the state Health Department.

The study began with $65,000 in CARES Act money and was expanded last fall with $675,000 of repurposed federal aid. Those involved in the research say the testing offers a measure of coronavirus presence and is an earlier indicator of active cases than testing of people.