North Dakota COVID-19 wastewater study indicates trend similar to 2020

McEvoy said the testing's value is in its representation of viral transmission within a community, independent of whether people are individually tested. More than a year of data collection has boosted researchers' confidence in the method's effectiveness, he said.

"From one sample, you can tell what's happening in a community in a given point in time, and I think that's useful," especially as people might grow "fed up" with testing, he said.

"In a perfect world, I would love to have this behind us and we have no more infections and December is just great," he said. "I don't think it's going to track that way. It's going to be with us for a while, and so we're going to start those conversations of what do we do come January? Do we continue on testing? Is NDSU going to be part of the mix? I know they've been integral in this and they've been excellent to work with."