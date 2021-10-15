North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 15: New education grant program unveiled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school aid, artists aid and more.

Education aid

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has announced a new grant program to fund learning opportunities outside of school for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts and other organizations, including for-profit companies, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and higher education institutions, as well as regional education associations and city and county government agencies, are eligible to apply for “Out of School Time” grants.

Federally funded three-year grants will be awarded on a competitive basis, with up to $2 million available. Grant applications must address students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs, and provide learning opportunities outside of school, along with activities to complement students’ regular academic programs during the school day.

Grant recipients will be required to collaborate with schools that serve students who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.