North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 5: Health insurance open enrollment opens (Mandan News)

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: open enrollment, FEMA aid and more.

Blue Cross

North Dakota's largest health insurer is reminding people to review their health insurance coverage as the federally mandated open enrollment period begins with the start of November.

The period in which people can make changes to their health coverage or enroll in new coverage for any reason usually closes on Dec. 15, but President Joe Biden extended it to next Jan. 15 to give people more time to sign up for coverage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota says that with the American Rescue Plan Act enacted last March, additional savings through lower premiums and increased cost assistance might be available to new and existing policyholders.

FEMA aid

North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal money for its response to the pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is providing two grants totaling $6.1 million to the department, for testing and vaccination efforts.

The money is through the federal Disaster Relief Fund, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Custer Health in Mandan is offering the vaccine to the general public.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

