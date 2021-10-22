North Dakota coronavirus news: Blood supply at 'critical' level

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: blood shortage, testing and vaccines.

Blood shortage

A nonprofit that supplies blood to hospitals in the Dakotas says it's experiencing a "critical" blood and platelet shortage.

Vitalant said supplies of Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type, have plummeted to under a two-day supply -- the lowest level since the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020.

As people resume routine activities, donors are not making enough appointments, or keeping them, the organization said. It’s encouraging all eligible donors to help out. People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or a flu shot can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met. Donors must feel well the day of their donation, and must wear a mask.

“Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected,” Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark said in a statement. “We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients and critical surgeries.”

Vitalant serves about 900 hospitals nationwide, including about 85 in the region.

For more information or to schedule a donation appointment, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Custer Health in Mandan is offering the vaccine to the general public.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

