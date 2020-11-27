North Dakota Commerce Department announces workforce training grants

The North Dakota Department of Commerce also has announced more recipients of ND Smart Restart technical skills training grants.

About $1 million in CARES Act money was dedicated to the grants, which aim to support workforce training programs that help displaced workers.

“We are happy to support these training providers as they create opportunities to help North Dakotans develop the skills they need to get back to work,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said.

Grant recipients in the second round of funding include Bismarck State College, which got $100,000 to train people seeking a commercial driver's license.

A third round of funding is being offered. The application window runs through Dec. 4. Nondegree skilled workforce training programs that began after March 1 are eligible.

More information and the application can be found at https://belegendary.link/NDInternships.

