North Dakota businesses join hands for sanitizer

Greg Kempel saw a need when his friends with the Casselton Ambulance said they couldn't order hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The co-owner of Casselton-based Maple River Distillery teamed up in March with Mandan-based Awesome Computer Repair and Bismarck-based Invigoils to produce and sell hand sanitizer, which has been called "Hand Juice" and "Germ Off."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month issued policies and guidance for temporary production of hand sanitizer amid a shortage.
"I'd rather be home with my family, kids, playing board games and having fun, but, you know, in North Dakota we roll up our sleeves and go to work," Kempel said.
The partners produce the hand sanitizer at Invigoils' oilseed processing plant, following World Health Organization recommendations, said Invigoils co-owner Larry White. Its ingredients include North Dakota ethanol and safflower oil.
"This product is about 99.99% North Dakota," White said.
The partners have produced about 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer since beginning last week, he said. Production runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
White sees it as a humanitarian effort.
"As an American, we all have to step to the plate and do something sometime," he said. "This isn't about me ... It's about the whole United States now putting out as much as we can to control this virus."
Awesome Computer Repair partner and Chief Financial Officer Alice Anderson said the Mandan shop initially was reluctant to be involved but recognized "the dire need" for hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.
“We have people coming from all over the state to get it because grocery stores, convenience stores, the power plants -- none of them can get it from any of their regular suppliers, so we are making as much as we possibly can, somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 gallons a day,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to ramp up to more than that because we’re running out pretty much on a daily basis.”
"Hand Juice" sells for $12 per quart or $35 per gallon, which she called a bargain compared to ounce-size bottles.
“We don’t want to gouge anybody. We just want to help,” she said.
Customers have said the sanitizer smells like tequila.
“But that smell does dissipate as soon as it dries,” Anderson said.
Other retailers from around North Dakota also are selling the stuff, Kempel said, including:
- Bis-Man Community Food Co-op in Bismarck
- Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson
- Safe Ship in Mandan
- Swen Products in West Fargo
- LoneTree Designs in Devils Lake
- Main Street Farm & Home in Lisbon
Sales have skyrocketed, Anderson said. She picked up 65 gallons on Thursday afternoon, which all sold by Friday morning.
"We’re bringing over as much as we can haul in a vehicle at a time," she said. The shop makes twice-daily pickups. Another load comes at night.
Bismarck Heating & Air Conditioning and the Rockstad Foundation ordered 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to distribute to Missouri Slope Area United Way, the Ronald McDonald House and the Abused Adult Resource Center.
"These are all places that haven’t had any hand sanitizer for a while. They’re all hunting for it," Bismarck Heating & Air owner Mike Kambeitz said.
Gallons of hand sanitizer also will go down to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on Monday or Tuesday, along with toilet paper and pop and candy from Grand Theatres in Bismarck, he said.
Dakota Pharmacy in Bismarck also is producing and selling "Serenity" hand sanitizer. Owner Kevin Oberlander said the pharmacy heard of the FDA's policies and used Everclear from Williquors in Bismarck to produce hand sanitizer in the pharmacy's compounding lab. Everclear is 190 proof, or 95% alcohol by volume.
The pharmacy's 80% alcohol hand sanitizer is sold in 1.67-ounce, childproof containers for $6.49. It's limited to two or three per vehicle, depending on production, and is available via call-ahead order for drive-up and curbside pickup.
"We're producing it as fast as we can and with the supplies that we have," Oberlander said.
The pharmacy called around for 190-proof alcohol, as industrial alcohol was difficult to come by. Williquors sold some of the Everclear to Dakota Pharmacy and donated some more.
"We're all just trying to do our part to stay safe," Williquors General Manager Brent Skjerseth said.
Oberlander said the pharmacy has given away a lot of its hand sanitizer. Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck received some.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced the new hand sanitizer vendors around the state in his Wednesday press briefing, which inundated Dakota Pharmacy with phone inquiries, Oberlander said.
"We know this has been in short supply on local store shelves, and of course, as usual, North Dakotans, entrepreneurs and innovators aren't waiting for others to come up with solutions," the governor said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!