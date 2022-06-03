North Dakota Board of Higher Education makes 'test optional' policy permanent

North Dakota's Board of Higher Education has voted to permanently go “test optional” for admission, meaning a student will not have to take the ACT or SAT test to be admitted to college.

The board previously adopted a temporary waiver of the requirement of standardized test scores for admission. The formal policy takes effect for the fall 2023 semester.

"Our recruitment and admissions staff are working with high school juniors, helping them in their preparations," said Lisa Johnson, vice chancellor of academic affairs for the North Dakota University System, which oversees the state's 11 public colleges and universities. "Knowing that we can solidify this as a policy aids (schools) in their work, in recruiting and retaining students in North Dakota."

The concern with standardized tests is that they might disadvantage minorities or rural students who may not have access to test centers. A number of states and individual colleges have gone test-optional, according to Johnson.

"It's important that we remain competitive," she told Prairie Public.

Eliminating standardized tests means campuses have to find other measures for admission, and for distributing scholarships and other financial awards.

Johnson said the University System is not anti-test, and that there are places where standardized test scores will still be used.

"We use standardized test scores for placement into college-level courses in mathematics and English," she said.

