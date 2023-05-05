The number of bighorn sheep in the western North Dakota grasslands is at a record level for a third straight year, though the harsh winter had an impact on the population.

Meanwhile, applications for scarce once-in-a-lifetime bighorn hunting licenses also have set another record, for a sixth straight year.

The state Game and Fish Department’s 2022 bighorn sheep survey, completed by recounting lambs this past March, revealed 347 bighorns, up 4% from 2021 and 15% above the five-year average.

Biologists counted 96 rams, 206 ewes and 45 lambs. Not included are about 40 bighorns in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and bighorns introduced to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in 2020.

“We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams down just slightly from last year, and adult ewes were at record numbers,” Game and Fish Big Game Biologist Brett Wiedmann said. “Unfortunately, following a record summer count of lambs, winter survival was only 54%, the lowest level on record and well below the long-term average.

"The lamb recruitment rate was also near a record low," he said, referring to how many lambs became a permanent part of the herd. "Nearly six months of harsh winter conditions was the likely cause of poor winter survival of lambs.”

An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia nine years ago cut into the western Badlands sheep population. Game and Fish canceled the bighorn hunting season in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades. The agency reinstated hunting the following year but cautioned that it can take up to 15 years for disease to work its way out of a herd.

Game and Fish Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson said that based on the 2021 and 2022 surveys, the bacteria "looks to still be there, in low prevalence."

The bighorns have largely rebounded from the bad disease years. This year's survey showed the northern Badlands population increased 4% from 2021 and was the highest count on record.

The southern Badlands population was unchanged at the lowest level -- 12 animals -- since bighorns were reintroduced there in 1966. The herd south of Interstate 94 has been decimated by disease through the years, and Game and Fish hopes to eventually eliminate it and start over, transplanting bighorns from the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation in Montana. Flocks of domestic sheep in southwestern North Dakota have hampered the plans, as they can spread the pneumonia bacteria to wild sheep.

Bighorns translocated in January 2020 from the Rocky Boy’s Reservation to the Fort Berthold Reservation have thrived, and the initial herd of 30 has nearly tripled, according to Game and Fish.

There are about 470 bighorn sheep in the populations managed by Game and Fish, the National Park Service and the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division -- up about 20 from last year. Wiedmann said the next benchmark is 500 bighorns in the state, a level that seemed improbable just a few years ago.

“Considering how severe last winter was, we were very encouraged by the results of the 2022 survey,” he said.

A bighorn sheep hunting season is tentatively scheduled later this year. The status of the season will be determined Sept. 1, following the summer population survey.

Game and Fish typically allocates fewer than 10 licenses per year. The agency issued five licenses in 2022; all hunters were successful in harvesting a ram.

Bighorn hunting licenses are in great demand in North Dakota. There were 20,295 applicants this year, even without the guarantee of a season. In the previous five years applications totaled 19,429, 19,127, 16,937, 15,520 and 14,615 -- all records at the time.

"Interest has progressively increased each year," Game and Fish Licensing Manager Randy Meissner said. "Getting a chance to hunt a bighorn sheep in North Dakota is a significant achievement."