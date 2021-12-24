North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to retire

North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general won’t seek reelection next year.

Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem notified his staff and told reporters Dec. 17 that he plans to retire from the job.

"I have had over the years many, many difficult decisions, but none really as difficult as this one," he said in a news conference in his office.

His retirement will open up a high-profile seat in state government and create what is sure to be the top race on the statewide ballot next year.

He said his wife Beth's retirement last year was a major factor in his decision. The couple plans to spend more time together, traveling, bicycling and being involved with charitable organizations.

Stenehjem, 68, said he is in good health and "is not in any way hampered."

He also said he shares concerns of retiring state Sens. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, and Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, about an erosion of civility in politics, especially anonymous criticism on social media.

He made clear that's not why he's retiring but said caustic criticism could keep good people from seeking office.

"It's hard enough serving without having to put up with that," Stenehjem said.

He has spent more than 40 years in elected office, beginning as a state representative from 1976-80 and as a state senator from 1980-2000, representing a Grand Forks district.

He won his first term as attorney general in 2000, succeeding Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, who lost a bid for governor that year. Stenehjem went on to win reelection five times by wide margins over his opponents. He won his last term in 2018 with nearly 68% of the vote.

He sought the governor’s office in 2016 with Poolman as his running mate, and they won the GOP endorsement. But they lost the Republican primary to former software executive Doug Burgum and Watford City mayor Brent Sanford, who went on to win two terms.

Burgum in a statement called his one-time rival "the epitome of a dedicated public servant."

“As the state’s top law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, Wayne’s chief concern has always been the safety and well-being of North Dakota citizens, and our state is a better place because of his devoted service," the governor said. "We very much look forward to partnering with him on important initiatives during his remaining time in office to keep our state moving forward.”

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who served as governor from 2000-10, said Stenehjem "has been a true friend and colleague as we’ve worked together to advance our state’s interests."

"(Wife) Mikey and I join with North Dakotans in thanking him for his hard work as our state’s chief law enforcement official to keep our communities safe and to defend the rights of our state’s residents," Hoeven said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who served as a state public service commissioner from 2003-12, thanked Stenehjem for his service and wished him well in retirement.

“Throughout his career Attorney General Stenehjem has been a tireless advocate and force for North Dakota advancing the cause of federalism and states’ rights," Cramer said in a statement.

Stenehjem said combating illegal drugs including methamphetamine, opioids, heroin and fentanyl has been a top challenge during his tenure. North Dakota had a record 118 drug deaths last year, which public health and treatment professionals attributed to increasing fentanyl use and isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stenehjem counts accomplishments in securing the $30 million settlement from the 1985 Mandan diesel spill, establishing the 24/7 sobriety program for people convicted of subsequent DUIs, establishing the state crime lab, and improving the training of state crime bureau agents.

He also cites other achievements in establishing the prescription drug take-back program, developing a human trafficking commission he chairs, upholding state open records and meetings law as an "ardent supporter," advancing new natural gas flaring goals and his "extraordinary places" initiative for minimizing environmental impacts from oil and gas drilling, and enhancing the special prosecution unit of his office, which assists in serious drug, homicide and sexual assault cases.

"That's just kind of a rundown of some of the things that I like to look back at and say it might not have happened if I hadn't had this office," Stenehjem said.

His office also is implementing a statewide missing persons database and a tracking system for sexual assault examination kits.

In the last two years, Stenehjem has championed a new pardon process for low-level marijuana offenses, for which as many as 175,000 people going back decades could be eligible. Few have applied.

In his remaining year in office, Stenehjem would like to see federal opioid litigation concluded, follow the writing of new federal water regulation, ensure the federal government pays $38 million to reimburse the state for costs incurred as a result of the protests from 2016-17 against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, and see robocall perpetrators tracked and held responsible.

The attorney general last year advocated for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas' lawsuit over the presidential election despite an expectation among some of his top officials that it wouldn't succeed.

Stenehjem said the move was a not a signal of whether electoral fraud occurred, but "we only say that if there was, that’s an issue the Supreme Court should look at." Investigations have shown there was no widespread election fraud in 2020, despite former President Donald Trump's baseless claims.

Stenehjem this year has joined federal lawsuits opposing the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

He advised his successor to "hire the best people, and then let them do their job," and to uphold the U.S. and state constitutions and rule of law.

The attorney general sits on the state Industrial Commission, which oversees the state-owned Bank of North Dakota and the state Mill and Elevator, and on the Board of University and School Lands, which manages school trust lands in the state.

The attorney general oversees an office that has a two-year budget of $91.6 million and is authorized for 253 full-time employees. The position’s annual salary is $165,845.

Stenehjem's term ends Dec. 31, 2022, after which he will have served 22 years as attorney general and 46 years in state government.

