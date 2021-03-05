 Skip to main content
North Dakota Agriculture Department hosting local foods conference

The state Agriculture Department is hosting its annual local foods conference virtually this year.

Local Foods Community Conversations is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Past conference attendees have told us that the connections they make and the ideas they share are some of the most important parts of attending our annual local foods conference,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We know it is not the same as being in person and something is lost, but we are creating a virtual space for those conversations to happen.”

Topics will include marketing in 2021 and improving soil health. There also will be an overview of the updated North Dakota Local Foods Map.

The virtual event is free but preregistration is required. For more information or to register, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/local-foods-community-conversations.

