North Dakota abortion ban to take effect July 28; enforcement method unclear

Abortion will be outlawed in North Dakota as of July 28. How the ban will be enforced is unclear.
Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday notified the Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm, that a 2007 "trigger" law banning the procedure would be upheld as constitutional after the U.S. Supreme Court last Friday overturned the constitutional right to abortion. The attorney general's notification is required by the law.
North Dakota's law makes it a felony to perform an abortion, including using medication, unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest. Violations will be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The ban, as well as another from 2019 prohibiting a "dilation and evacuation" or so-called dismemberment abortion method "except in the case of a medical emergency," takes effect 30 days after the attorney general's notification.
Even though the trigger law has exceptions for victims of rape or incest, there will be no access to abortion services in North Dakota. Those victims would need to travel to Moorhead, Minnesota, or another out-of-state provider for access. North Dakota already has restrictions on medication abortion via telehealth. A law approved in 2011 requires an abortion-inducing drug to be administered in the physical presence of the doctor who prescribed it.
Wrigley declined to share his views on abortion, saying his "solemn pledge" is to carry out the law. He couldn't immediately tell the Tribune how the abortion laws will be enforced, saying he's never prosecuted an abortion case.
"All of a sudden, there are a host of enforceable laws around the United States that have never been enforced, and those are questions that state prosecutors in large and small offices all across the United States are going to be grappling with," he said.
North Dakota's abortion laws specifically exclude females seeking abortions from being prosecuted, according to Wrigley.
The attorney general's office is evaluating how to proceed over a handful of state abortion laws blocked in federal court from taking effect, including the 2013 "heartbeat bill" banning abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, "except when a medical emergency exists that prevents compliance" with the law.
"Now the question will be the litigation of those matters to remove the impediments to implementation, impediments of federal court action," Wrigley said.
The 2007 trigger law passed with bipartisan support of 68-24 in the House and 29-16 in the Senate, according to Tribune archives. A Democrat was its primary sponsor. The 2019 trigger law also had bipartisan support.
Some groups have decried the loss of abortion rights for women. The Concerned Women for America of North Dakota, which says it aims to promote biblical values and constitutional principles, praised Wrigley's action Tuesday.
"Our citizens, members of the state Legislature, and our state administration have strongly supported a culture of life that protects all,” State Director Linda Thorson said in a statement.
North Dakota's only abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, is planning to move across the Red River to Moorhead, where it has secured a space and is working to ready it, according to Clinic Director Tammi Kromenaker.
Abortion is legal in Minnesota up to the point of fetal viability, around the 24th week of pregnancy, according to The Associated Press. The state has some restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period with state-mandated counseling, both parents generally must be notified prior to a minor getting an abortion, and only physicians can perform abortions.
The clinic hopes "to continue to provide abortion care in North Dakota as long as it's legal, and hopes to have little to no disruption and be able to see patients in Minnesota immediately after it's no longer available in North Dakota," Kromenaker said.
She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she couldn't immediately confirm whether the clinic would be open in Moorhead by July 28.
A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised nearly $788,000 as of midafternoon Tuesday. The original goal of $20,000 has been increased to $1 million.
Kromenaker on Monday said that the fundraising effort is “breaking down so many barriers” that will allow the transition to Moorhead become a reality, AP reported.
“It's humbling. We're grateful,” she said. “I think people feel powerless right now. Along with the GoFundMe we've had an inundation of people who want to escort and have offered all kinds of other resources. It has been an ongoing outpouring of tremendous support.”
Planned Parenthood has said it would offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead if the Red River Women's Clinic has not relocated by the time North Dakota's ban takes effect.
North Dakota recorded 1,171 abortions in 2020, according to the latest figures available from the state Health Department. The total includes 833 North Dakota residents and 338 women from other states, particularly Minnesota and South Dakota, who came to North Dakota for the procedure.
