North Dakota abortion ban to take effect July 28; enforcement method unclear

The clinic hopes "to continue to provide abortion care in North Dakota as long as it's legal, and hopes to have little to no disruption and be able to see patients in Minnesota immediately after it's no longer available in North Dakota," Kromenaker said.

She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she couldn't immediately confirm whether the clinic would be open in Moorhead by July 28.

A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised nearly $788,000 as of midafternoon Tuesday. The original goal of $20,000 has been increased to $1 million.

Kromenaker on Monday said that the fundraising effort is “breaking down so many barriers” that will allow the transition to Moorhead become a reality, AP reported.

“It's humbling. We're grateful,” she said. “I think people feel powerless right now. Along with the GoFundMe we've had an inundation of people who want to escort and have offered all kinds of other resources. It has been an ongoing outpouring of tremendous support.”



Planned Parenthood has said it would offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead if the Red River Women's Clinic has not relocated by the time North Dakota's ban takes effect.