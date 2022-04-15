No staff injured in Youth Correctional Center escape; no other details released

No staff members were injured when four teenage boys escaped the Youth Correctional Facility in Mandan on April 8, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Spokeswoman Kayli Richards on Monday declined to provide other details, including how the boys escaped or how they were apprehended April 9, citing the ongoing investigation and state law that closes juvenile court records to the public.

There is an exception for the purpose of apprehending a juvenile. The Highway Patrol on April 8 released the names and photos of the four juveniles and asked for the public's help in locating them. The agency did not say if the boys presented any danger to the public.

The boys escaped on foot from the YCC shortly before 8:30 p.m. April 8. They were located and taken into custody by the Patrol around 11:30 a.m. April 9. No other information was publicly released.

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said, "State law does not appear to prohibit disclosure of the details of the escape and capture, but neither does it require the disclosure."

Four teen boys who in January 2018 assaulted YCC guards and attempted to escape ended up facing felony charges in adult court. They received prison sentences ranging from three to five years. Information on that incident became public because documents and hearings in adult court are public.

