No arrests at Morton County sobriety checkpoint

A sobriety checkpoint in Morton County on Saturday resulted in no DUI arrests, but three drivers were arrested during "saturation patrols" that followed.

About 150 vehicles passed through the checkpoint; seven drivers were screened for possible impairment but not arrested, according to the Highway Patrol.

The goal of sobriety checkpoints is to deter people from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Authorities conducted a checkpoint in Burleigh County over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. No arrests were made at the checkpoint, but three people were arrested during saturation patrols.

