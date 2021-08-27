Newsroom Notebook: Reflections on a mass murder

The case began on a brisk spring morning with rumors of bodies -- plural -- being found at a Mandan business.

Given the date, the natural reaction was to assume it was an April Fools' joke. That assumption quickly fled my mind when I went to the scene and saw the chaos. I was a reporter with The Associated Press at the time. I spent several hours at the scene, talking to whoever would talk to me. No one said much. There were a lot of tearful hugs going around.

I returned early the next morning, when things had quieted down, and spotted co-owner Jackie Fakler, Robert’s wife, in the parking lot smoking a cigarette. She said she didn’t want to talk. I told her I understood. I handed her a business card and walked away. It paid off two weeks later when she invited me inside the company and gave me a personal interview.

It was not a pleasant experience. We sat in a room with walls adorned by mementos of Robert Fakler’s hobbies. Jackie sat across from me at a conference table, tissue box at hand. She broke down many times. She showed me a wrist band someone sent that had the first initials of the four victims, along with charms associated with each. She told me how the four had been dubbed the “coffee club” because they would arrive early to socialize.