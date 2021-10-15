New Salem veteran, K-9 honored by VFW

“I probably wouldn’t have been able to do those things without his support, the support of my family and the VA,” he said, referring to the federal Veterans Affairs agency.

Service dogs are trained in several areas, such as alerting people to impending seizures and aiding people with mobility needs. JJ’s job is to help Bollom be more relaxed and not anxious. He lets his master know “either things are OK or I need to pay attention to what’s going on,” Bollom said.

The dog’s alerts are subtle, nearly unnoticeable unless an observer knows them. Bollom’s wife, for example, can tell how her husband is doing based on what the dog is doing.

“He’s really an assistance tool for me, not a pet so much,” Bollom said.

But the two are together constantly. JJ is “part of the family, part of the school, part of the staff right along with me,” Bollom said.

The dog has a fan base in Glen Ullin but the students are respectful of his role.

“They understand he’s working and he’s there for me,” Bollom said.