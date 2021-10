A Mass with polka music will start the activities Oct. 10 at the St. Pius V Catholic Church Fall Festival in New Salem.

After the 10 a.m. Mass, dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a price of $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4-12 and $1 for under 4. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, buns and pies.