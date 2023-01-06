New North Dakota office aims to coordinate energy projects

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has announced the creation of a new office that seeks to advance the state's energy industry.

The North Dakota Energy and Economic Coordination Office aims to help industry experts coordinate with state energy utilities to advance energy strategy.

The office will provide direct assistance to new companies that are interested in relocating to North Dakota and existing companies that would like to expand current operations, according to a statement.

“The Energy and Economic Coordination Office will focus on working with all the energy experts in the state to attract and secure major projects. Additionally, there is an incredible amount of federal funding available to encourage innovation in the energy sector," state Commerce Economic Development and Finance Director Rich Garman said.

Other entities that represent the new office include the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, the North Dakota Transmission Authority, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, North Dakota University System, the University of North Dakota Energy and Environmental Research Center, EmPower ND, the Lignite Energy Council and the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

“The energy industry is getting more complex, and if North Dakota is going to continue to be an energy powerhouse, our state must remain business-friendly to ensure companies can be successful," North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said.

The new office, led by Commerce Energy and Economic Coordination Office Manager Tom Oakland, will focus on five primary areas: strategic development, public education, environmental stewardship, innovative policy and workforce identification.