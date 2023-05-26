Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Interim North Dakota Chief People Officer Molly Herrington is taking over her state government role on a permanent basis.

The Office of Management and Budget on Monday announced her appointment to the Cabinet-level job.

“Since joining the state in 2019, Molly has established herself as a tremendous leader and strategic partner to state agencies,” OMB Director Joe Morrissette said in a statement. “Her innovative vision and guidance have helped create a more engaged culture and inclusive workplace at Team ND. She has worked hard to advance our goal to position the state as a premier employer across North Dakota and recruit top talent to the state.”

Morrissette appointed Herrington in consultation with Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller.

Herrington has been in the interim role for 10 months. She succeeds Stacey Breuer, who served from January 2021 to August 2022, and resigned to return to work at Doosan Bobcat North America.

Herrington is the fifth chief people officer in Burgum's administration, a role described as "state government’s top workforce strategist." The chief people officer leads OMB's division of Human Resources Management Services.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve as the state’s chief people officer,” Herrington said in a statement. “At Team ND, we are dedicated to evolving HR and creating a strong foundation to further the success of our organization. I’m excited to continue the momentum we’ve gained as we move forward during this time of incredible opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team members across the state.”

Her annual salary will be $145,200.

Burgum since last fall has appointed new Cabinet leaders for OMB and the state departments of Information Technology, Labor and Human Rights, Transportation, Workforce Safety & Insurance, and Commerce.

Additionally, Burgum in December appointed former governor's office Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller to lieutenant governor after Brent Sanford resigned to return to the private sector.