New CAT bus fixed routes take effect; new tracking app also becomes available

Bis-Man Transit has launched new Capital Area Transit fixed bus routes.

The changes are part of a bid to increase ridership on the transit system. Ridership on CAT buses in 2016 totaled about 126,000; that dropped to 103,000 in 2019.

The new routes were created by a task force that had passengers and service providers represented. The process included a community questionnaire and input from drivers. The Bis-Man Transit Board held public hearings on the proposed changes late last year, and the City Commission approved them last month.

All routes will now take one hour. Other changes include closer access to hospitals and more coverage for southeast Bismarck and low-income housing. The number of routes is staying flat at six, and one route will still cover Mandan.

Riders also will be able to track the location of the CAT buses in real time on their computer or smart phone through the new TransLoc App. For more information, go to https://bismantransit.com/route-redesign/. Printed maps and rider guides will be distributed throughout the community soon.

Questions can be directed to Bis-Man Transit's administrative team at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com

