ND Rent Help application aid available

Low- and moderate-income North Dakotans who are struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic can now get help applying for ND Rent Help.

The program offers up to 12 months of help with past due, current and future rent to prevent evictions and promote stable housing.

The state Department of Human Services has trained and is now working with a network of 46 contracted application counselors across the state. The counselors will do local outreach, raising awareness about the ND Rent Help program and helping connect renters in need.

“We recognize that not all renters have the ability to apply online themselves. Others need help submitting required documentation such as a lease agreement, income information, unemployment verification and other information. Others simply have questions,” department Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said.

The ND Rent Help program this year has helped nearly 1,700 renters, providing a total of $4.4 million in payments to participating housing providers.