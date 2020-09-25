Navy sailor from Mandan killed at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Navy sailor from Mandan who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II is finally home.

The remains of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Albert Renner, 24, weren't identified for nearly eight decades, until the military disinterred and examined the remains of unknown soldiers from Pearl Harbor who were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Renner's family held a funeral for him Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan, and his remains were then laid to rest in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of the city in a military service attended by family members and dozens of others. It originally had been slated for May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony included members of the North Dakota Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group. Local pilots flew two World War II-era North American AT-6 planes overhead. A bugler played taps, and a military color guard fired a gun salute.

Navy representatives presented an American flag to brother Ed Renner, 99, one of 15 Renner siblings. He traveled from Milwaukee to pay his respects, and said he found the observance "beyond words."

"It's hard to get my head around the respect they showed him," he said after the ceremony. "It was difficult to comprehend."