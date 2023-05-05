A philanthropic organization serving the American Indian farming and ranching community is making $11 million available in its fifth year of grants.

The Native American Agriculture Fund is a charitable trust created by the federal government’s Obama-era settlement with American Indian farmers who said they were denied loans for decades because of government discrimination. The lead plantiffs in the landmark case were George and Marilyn Keepseagle, ranchers on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

The government agreed to pay $680 million to settle the class-action lawsuit. About $300 million went to groups that help American Indians, with much of that being overseen by the Native American Agriculture Fund. It provides grants to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to support Native farmers and ranchers.

The fund bills itself as the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving the Native American farming and ranching community. Since 2018 it has doled out $55 million in grants. The next funding round began April 1 and runs to June 1. Details can be found at https://nativeamericanagriculturefund.org/.

"We are in the era of cultivating agriculture throughout Indian Country. NAAF is committed to being a part of the solution in support of Native farmers and ranchers in developing our food systems and agricultural infrastructure," CEO Toni Stanger-McLaughlin said. "We look to this year of funding as an opportunity to build upon the enhanced capacity of our grantees to reach new rural tribal areas, address challenges related to rising rates of inflation, and improve market access for tribal producers.”