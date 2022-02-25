National Guard members head to Alaska for cold weather training

Members of the North Dakota Army National Guard spent part of Tuesday in the bitter subzero cold, loading an airplane to take them to a two-week training exercise designed to increase the National Guard's capacity to operate in the Arctic.

Their destination? Anchorage, Alaska, where temperatures were forecast to peak in the 40s on Tuesday -- about 50 degrees warmer than North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The plane, a C-17 Globemaster, came from the Mississippi Air National Guard in Jackson, where Tuesday's temperature reached into the 80s.

The C-17 Globemaster is one of the largest transport planes in the Air Force.

"We don't often get air loads that fly into Bismarck, North Dakota. We don't have this type of aircraft in North Dakota," said Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan, commander of the Bismarck-based 81st Civil Support Team.

Once in the northernmost state, the team will work with federal and local agencies to respond to an earthquake scenario and test military and civilian capability to respond in extreme cold weather as part of exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot.

"When we exercise with them, it gives us the opportunity to work closely with them so that in the event a real-world incident occurs, we already have those relationships built, we already know different capabilities and how we're going to respond," Flanagan said.

Flanagan said the unit tries to do large-scale training exercises once a month and tries to be involved with multiagency exercises like Arctic Eagle two times a year. The civil support team responds to not only threats of weapons, but also natural disasters.

The crew has worked events such as last week's State of the State address by Gov. Doug Burgum and President Joe Biden's inauguration. Civil support teams throughout the country provide support at events such as the Super Bowl and the Boston Marathon, Flanagan said.

The team is bringing its unified command suite, which has satellite capabilities for internet access. Its survey team uses equipment to detect different chemicals or radiological items, and some pieces have LED screens or batteries that are impacted by the cold. Research and development staff from different industries will be in Alaska to run tests, Flanagan said.

Thirteen members of the North Dakota National Guard -- as well as members of the Mississippi Air National Guard -- will participate in the training exercises in Anchorage and Nome before returning in early March.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

