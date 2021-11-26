National Dairy Promotion and Research Board recognizes Mandan dairy farmer

Kenton Holle, Mandan, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Richard E. Lyng Award for his contributions and distinguished service to dairy promotion at the Joint National Dairy Promotion and Research Board/National Milk Producers Federation/United Dairy Industry Association Annual Meeting in Las Vegas.

Holle served as chair of the NDB in 2013-14. As a member of his local Lions Club, Holle helped create “Salem Sue." Holle and his family host farm tours, “breakfast on the farm” events and other activities at their Northern Lights Dairy.