Mund turns in petitions for North Dakota congressional bid

Former Miss America 2018 Cara Mund submitted petitions Tuesday to run as an independent for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat.

Her submission came two days after the Democratic-NPL nominee in the race, Mark Haugen, suspended his campaign due to what he said was pressure from party leaders related to Mund's bid. Haugen opposes abortion; one of the reasons Mund is running is to preserve abortion rights. Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong opposes abortion.

Mund said Haugen's withdrawal means the race "really does come down to a pro-choice candidate and an anti-choice candidate. I think it'll be interesting to see what North Dakotans want."

Mund has cited the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion as one reason she entered the race.

Mund was the first North Dakotan to win the Miss America title, in 2017. The Bismarck native is a 2016 Brown University alumna and recently graduated with honors from Harvard Law School.

She told reporters at the Capitol that she submitted a little more than 2,600 signatures, gathered statewide. She needs 1,000 valid signatures of North Dakota voters to make the general election ballot.

State Elections Specialist Lee Ann Oliver said a review of Mund's petitions should be done Thursday. Tuesday afternoon was the deadline for independent candidates to file petitions.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Haugen asked on Sunday for his name to be removed from the November ballot. Jaeger confirmed Haugen's name won't appear on the ballot.

'Interesting development'

Armstrong told the Tribune he considers it "commendable" that Haugen ran for Congress "when nobody else would" in his party.

"It's a tough race. I think the last 48 hours have shown everyone what we've known in the Republican side for quite a while, that the Democratic Party in North Dakota needs to get some things figured out," he said.

Overall, Haugen's withdrawal and Mund's effort don't change anything for his campaign, he said: "We're going to keep doing everything we do on the official side and everything we're doing on the campaign side."

Armstrong added, "I think it's pretty clear the Democratic leadership in North Dakota chose Cara, and that's just the truth, and there's going to be some clear contrast and we will make sure we do everything we can to give North Dakota voters as much information as we can before Election Day."

Mund said Haugen's exit "potentially" gives her a better chance of winning, but "whether it be two competitors, one other competitor, I was in this race to win it, and we'll see."

"I do think that there is a silent majority that is over the partisanship, who respects women as equals, sees this overturning of the Roe decision as something that's really going to bring them to the polls, so I'm confident," she said of her hopes she can win. "I also think the incumbent's voting record speaks for itself."

Haugen's withdrawal is "an interesting development, absolutely," but Mund still has "an uphill struggle" despite her built-in name recognition, according to University of North Dakota Professor of Political Science & Public Administration Mark Jendrysik.

Mund could make the race closer and more interesting and increase the vote total, but Armstrong is the incumbent in a deeply Republican state, Jendrysik said.

"I just think the basic dynamics of the race and the basic dynamics of North Dakota make it such an uphill fight for anyone running who's not a Republican," he said.

No party support

Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said Mund hasn't asked for the party's endorsement "nor am I aware of a method to do that." Mund said she doesn't expect the party's support.

Hart said "gosh no" the party wouldn't donate money to her campaign.

Mund said her biggest disadvantage is the lack of a party's financial backing, but she sees an advantage "because it proves exactly why I'm doing this."

She said "every little bit helps" in fundraising, and she plans to be "as strategic as possible of where I use those funds."

"I also think there's a lot of innovative ways that I've done this race so far, and I plan to continue that and breaking the status quo of what's expected in this race," Mund said.

She called her campaign "a one-woman show." She arrived by herself to the state Capitol on Tuesday morning with her petitions in her purse.

Mund pointed out the state's dominant Republican Party "already started name-calling before I'm even on the ballot." A party statement Monday called her "a radical Democrat who is more in tune with (the Democratic-NPL) agenda."

"It's exactly why I'm running this race, and hopefully bringing some transparency and accountability not just to the incumbent but to the entire GOP," she said.

Jendrysik said the party's "radical Democrat" statement is a "standard Republican boilerplate about any opponent."

Mund announced her campaign in early August with about three months left in the race. Absentee voting begins Sept. 29.

West Fargo resident James Germalic also is making an independent bid for U.S. House. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2006 and 2016, and received about 1% of the vote in each race. Efforts to reach Germalic were unsuccessful.

Rick Becker

State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, on Friday submitted about 2,000 signature for his independent U.S. Senate campaign, challenging Republican incumbent John Hoeven.

Becker lost the Republican Party's endorsement to Hoeven at the GOP state convention in April, and pledged not to run in the June primary. He says he is running because of inflation that's been hurting consumers and to clamp down on government spending.

Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, also is running for Senate.

Republicans control North Dakota's Legislature and all statewide elected offices and congressional seats.

Charles Tuttle

Frequent ballot measure petition circulator and past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle, of Minot, submitted signatures to run as an independent for secretary of state.

He said he doesn't think he has enough to make the ballot. He couldn't immediately estimate how many signatures he gathered.

Tuttle ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House in 2018 and for state superintendent in 2020.

State crime bureau agents last month took 15 time cards from his home as part of a warranted search in connection with an investigation into petitions for a rejected term limits ballot measure.

Measure supporters have sued to compel a public vote, which the state Supreme Court is now weighing.

Shelley Lenz

Five people filed to run as independents for the Legislature. None was the Dem-NPL's one-time standard-bearer, Shelley Lenz, who announced a state Senate bid earlier this year.

The Dickinson-Killdeer veterinarian was the party's nominee for governor in 2020. She announced her District 37 Senate bid in March, echoing her platform of "homegrown prosperity" and emphasizing her independent focus free of Democratic or Republican affiliation.

Lenz told the Tribune she suspended her petition efforts in late April after her veterinary clinic became "pretty dang busy" with a short staff.

She said she probably couldn't have stepped away from her business for the Senate if she had won the seat of retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.