MSA United Way seeks volunteers for Day of Caring

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is recruiting more than 1,000 volunteers for the organization's Day of Caring.

The Day of Caring is a United Way event that connects individuals, businesses and organizations to local nonprofits, schools and parks.

The 21st annual event will see more than 1,000 volunteers working on more than 65 projects in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Roles for volunteers include doing yard work at a local shelter, preparing boxes of food for those in need, painting at local nonprofits and more.

To register as a volunteer, go to www.volunteerbisman.com. To become a sponsor or offer resources for the Day of Caring, call 701-255-3601.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0