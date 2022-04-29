MSA United Way gears up for Day of Caring

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is forming a pool of more than 1,000 volunteers for the annual Day of Caring on Aug. 10, and accepting proposals for projects.

People with a project idea that would benefit a local nonprofit, park, church or school can submit the proposal to United Way through the form at https://www.msaunitedway.org/day-caring-project-proposal or by calling 701-255-3601.

Projects should take around six hours to complete and should be appropriate for both skilled and unskilled volunteers. Examples include painting, lawn care, cleaning, minor repairs, food pantry organization, donation sorting, meal delivery, playground building, reading to children, and filling backpacks with food and school supplies. The submission deadline is Friday, May 13.

The program is in its 22nd year of connecting community-minded people and businesses with area nonprofits and neighbors in need. Last year, about 500 volunteers took on more than 60 service projects in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The program helps local entities save hundreds of thousands of dollars that they can then invest in programs and services, according to United Way.

Dozens of local businesses support the effort through sponsorships or in-kind donations, or by providing lunches or offering employees a paid volunteer day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0