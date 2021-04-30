Motorists advised of Mandan project

Temporary gravel roadways are in place on Mandan Avenue, Old Red Trail and North Dakota Highway 1806 in Mandan as a construction project continues.

This phase of the project consists of concrete pavement repair, asphalt milling, grading and underground utilities work.

The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph, and motorists should expect short delays. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in place. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present at times.

The project is expected to be complete near the end of October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov/.

