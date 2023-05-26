Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A weekend crash involving a Mandan police vehicle killed a motorcyclist.

The motorcycle driven by Ronald Shaw, 76, of Mandan, and the police SUV collided at the uncontrolled intersection of Eighth Avenue Southwest and Fifth Street Southwest about 6:15 p.m. May 20, according to the Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle hit the front left quarter panel of the police vehicle, authorities said. Shaw was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

The Patrol identified the officer as 26-year-old Halima Khalifa. She was not hurt.

The Patrol is continuing to investigate.