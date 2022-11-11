Mother of teen break-in suspects faces 9 felony counts

The mother of two teenagers accused of breaking into a Mandan smoke shop is charged with felony drug possession, child endangerment and child neglect after police said they found drugs accessible to her children in her home and car.

Brittney Arnett, 38, who according to court documents is also known as Brittney Rough Surface, Brittney Running Bear and Brittney Whitetail, made her initial court appearance Nov. 2. She faces four counts of child neglect and four counts of child endangerment; one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession.

Each felony carries a possible five-year prison term upon conviction. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police searched Arnett’s home after identifying her sons, ages 15 and 13, as suspects in a Saturday break-in at Moe’s Smoke Shop on Memorial Highway. A glass door at the shop was shattered with a rock and a number of vape items were stolen.

During the search of the home, police found 100 vape and vape refill items, many of which they say were stolen from the smoke shop, according to an affidavit. Authorities said they found in Arnett’s bedroom a digital scale and a quart jar with individual packs of marijuana. Police found more marijuana in a car registered to Brittney Rough Surface, the affidavit states. The marijuana was accessible to the children in the home and car, police said.

Another of Arnett’s children, a 14-year-old girl, was charged with possession of stolen property. Officers in her bedroom found vape items they allege were stolen by the two boys on Oct. 26 from a business in Mandan. Court documents don't name the business.