Most Bismarck-area legislative districts see few changes in draft redistricting map

"We had to reduce that district, which had an effect on several different districts: the new District 8, all the way up to the new District 6, so we had to take care of those issues there," Nathe said.

The draft map goes to the Legislative Management panel on Nov. 1, which will advance a final layout to the Legislature.

Lawmakers plan to meet in a special or reconvened session beginning Nov. 8 to approve a new map of districts and to divvy up North Dakota's $1 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid. It's unclear how long the session will last.

But when the dust settles, some area lawmakers elected last year likely will find themselves in new districts, and potentially might have to run against a colleague to keep a seat.

The current District 8, a swath north and east of Bismarck, would essentially be dissolved, moving its three lawmakers each to a different district.

Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, would land in the proposed District 33, comprising Mercer and Oliver counties and parts of McLean and Morton.