Morton teams win in dairy judging

Morton County teams took first place in the senior division and third place in the junior division at the North Dakota 4-H Dairy Judging Contest.

Participants competed as a team and individually to judge groups of dairy cattle. Two of the five classes were selected for participants to provide oral reasons for how they judged.

In the senior division, the team included Paul Hanebutt and Jarett Sanders, of New Salem; Jada Bonogofsky and Medora Ellingson, St. Anthony; Kendra Boehm, Mandan; Evan Bornemann, Center; and Cooper Strommen, Fort Rice. The senior team will compete at the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the National World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, this fall.

Individual winners in the senior division were Hanebutt, second; Strommen, fifth; Bonogofsky, seventh; Medora, eighth; Boehm, 12th; Bornemann, 13th; and Sanders, 17th.

The junior team included Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony, and Baily Kunz, New Salem. Individually, Ellingson placed seventh and Kunz eighth.

The teams were coached by Nathan Boehm and Renae Gress of Mandan.

