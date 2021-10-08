 Skip to main content
Morton team represents North Dakota at National 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
Dairy judging

Morton County 4-H Dairy Judging team members Cooper Strommen, left, Paul Hanebutt, Medora Ellingson and Jada Bonogofsky represented North Dakota at the National 4-H Dairy Judging Contest on Sept. 27 

The Morton County 4-H Dairy Judging team representing North Dakota competed at the National 4-H Dairy Judging Contest on Sept. 27 at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.

Team members included Jada Bonogofsky and Medora Ellingson of St. Anthony, Paul Hanebutt, New Salem, and Cooper Strommen, Solen. Alternates were Kendra Boehm, Mandan and Jarett Sanders, New Salem. The team was coached by Nathan Boehm and Renae Gress of Mandan.

Overall, the team placed 14th. In the Ayrshire breed, the team placed seventh with Ellingson placing third and Hanebutt placing 33rd individually. In the Holstein breed, the team placed 12th with Bonogofsky placing 30th and Ellingson placing 38th individually.

The team was sponsored by ND 4-H Foundation, Morton County Farm Bureau, Morton County Commission, Morton County 4-H Council, ND Farm Bureau, ND Farm Bureau Foundation, New Salem Civic Club, RDO, Dakota Community Bank, Big O Tires, Open Road Honda and Edward Jones-Vanessa Martell.

