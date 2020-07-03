Morton Mandan Public Library waives fees

The Morton Mandan Public Library is waiving all outstanding fines and fees for all current cardholders.
This offer includes charges for lost or damaged items assessed prior to March 20 when the library closed to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons. Patrons do not need to contact the library to clear their accounts.
Any items currently checked out are expected to be returned to the library in order for other patrons to use them.
Any lost or damaged fines/fees associated with items owned by another library within the Central Dakota Library Network will not be waived.
