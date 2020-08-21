Morton Mandan Public Library to host 'Growing up LGBTQ on the Northern Plains’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Morton Mandan Public Library will host "Breaking Barriers: Harvesting LGBTQ Stories from the Northern Plains: Three Journeys," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

Attendees will learn about a local oral history project focused on the stories collected from LGBTQ elders in the region.

Registration is encouraged to attend and social distancing measures will be in place and masks are required. To register, call the Morton Mandan Public Library at 701-667-5365.

